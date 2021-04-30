Parkview hospitals receive ‘A’ grades
AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn and Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne have received “A” grades for their efforts in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
The ratings were revealed in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The group assigns A-through-F grades to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care, the organization said.
“This marks our second ‘A’ rating in a row, and we couldn’t be prouder of our team,” said Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “Safety is at the forefront of everything we do, and we are proud to deliver high-quality care to our community.”
Brightmark celebrates Earth Day in Ashley
ASHLEY — Brightmark is known for its impact on the environment through its mission of taking plastic waste and converting it to fuels and wax at its plant that’s been running for about a year.
Thursday, as part of a postponed Earth Day event, Brightmark employees fanned across Ashley, picking up trash — particularly plastic — and planting trees.
Even the plastic buckets in which 25 large trees arrived from Franz Nursery of Hamilton would be put through the Brightmark plant, which is the first of its kind to take plastic and recycle it into fuels, wax and even new plastic feed stock.
Ashley town employees helped with distribution of the trees that were planted on the grounds of the Ashley Community Center — the former Ashley Elementary School — and in Sunset Park.
About 20 members of Brightmark’s 51-person labor force took part in the event.
Auburn’s Eaton plant reaches end of line
AUBURN — The Eaton Corp. clutch factory in Auburn closed permanently Friday, ending employment for a reported 84 remaining hourly workers and an undisclosed number of salaried employees.
The company had given notice in early November 2020 that it intended to close its Eaton Vehicle Division plant in Auburn by May. It said the closure would result in the permanent layoff of 108 employees.
The closing ends 85 years of production at the plant on Auburn’s near-west side. Founded as Auburn Clutch in 1936, the Auburn factory was owned by Dana Corp. from 1947-1997. Eaton acquired the Auburn clutch factory from Dana Corp. in 1997.
McDonald’s restaurant to be rebuilt
KENDALLVILLE — When Kendallville's McDonald's rebuilds this summer, the new restaurant should not only be a facelift for how the building looks, but also should provide a better — and ideally faster — service to hungry customers.
McDonald's on U.S. 6 is expected to be out of commission for about three months this summer as the company tears down and rebuilds the location from scratch.
When it reopens — with a target date for the first week of August — customers should see a lot of modern touches.
The Kendallville McDonald's location is one of about 5% of stores nationally that is owned by the global corporation, and it is part of regional operations group under the management of Brian Hedrick, U.S. McOpCo operations manager.
Hedrick said the rebuild was actually supposed to occur last year, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, McDonald’s put the brakes on rebuild projects. Kendallville's branch was supposed to be reconstructed in 2020 along with a location at Stellhorn Road in Fort Wayne.
Shootout suspect facing more charges
ALBION — A LaOtto man who allegedly engaged in a shootout with police at a Kendallville mobile home park early on April 22 has been charged with attempted murder and other high-level felonies.
Justin Weikel also has other pending criminal cases in Noble and Steuben counties on top of the new charges, which were filed Friday morning.
Weikel, 40, has been charged with five new counts — all felonies — starting with a Level 1 felony count of attempted murder. Other charges include aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony; possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony.
After the alleged shootout with police ended and Weikel was taken into custody, investigators allegedly found a 9mm Witness handgun in the Buick that Weikel had been driving, according to court documents. Police also recovered approximately 15 empty bullet casings and additional live ammunition.
Police also found a plastic bag that contained a white, powdery substance that field-tested positive for heroin. The weight of the alleged heroin and bag was 14.6 grams.
Governor signs Abbott’s bill on chases
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law a bill authored by Rome City Rep. Dave Abbott to increase the criminal penalties for repeat offenders who flee police with a vehicle.
Abbott authored House Enrolled Act 1097 in response to police departments who have been seeing a recent increase in the number of people choosing to lead officers on high-speed pursuits that are dangerous not just for the suspect and pursuing officer, but anyone else on the roads.
State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, sponsored the bill in the Senate.
The bill raises the penalty for a second offense of fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle to a Level 5 felony.
Those who testified at the Statehouse in favor of the measure included Noble County Sheriff Max Weber and Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery, who have expressed concerns about the number of pursuits they’ve been seeing over recent months.
Bids to install solar field vary widely
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville opened bids for a solar field at the former McCray Refrigerator site, with the two prices coming in with a wide difference in price of about $800,000.
The low bidder, Solar Energy Systems of Nappanee, came in at approximately $1.74 million, while local firm Renewable Energy Systems of Avilla was significantly higher at $2.52 million.
Engineering estimates for the project were $2.35 million, making one significantly under and the other a little over.
The Kendallville Board of Works and Public Safety took the bids under advisement and will award a contract at a special meeting on May 4.
Three local counties rated orange
INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana now ranks as the state’s biggest COVID-19 hotspot, with three of four counties in the local area now rated orange, representing high spread of COVID-19.
Five of the seven counties rated orange this week are located in the northeast corner of the state, even as most of Indiana is showing low spread of the virus.
Indiana, as a whole, looks better overall this week, but northern Indiana continues to struggle with higher COVID-19 activity.
A week after Steuben County turned in an orange rating, it was joined by LaGrange and DeKalb counties, which both saw their ratings drop this past week.
Noble County holds in yellow, representing moderate spread, for now.
Local road, street grants top $1.8 million
INDIANAPOLIS — Five local government agencies will be receiving Community Crossings road grants, totaling about $1.86 million in the spring 2021 disbursement.
In total, Indiana is doling out slightly over $100 million to 218 local public agencies as part of the popular program that awards matching grants for road repair work.
In the spring 2021 cycle, Noble County, Shipshewana, Angola, Auburn and Waterloo were awarded grants.
Noble County received a $500,000 award, Shipshewana was awarded $487,500, Angola is getting $343,489.67, Auburn will receive $284,716.71 and Waterloo was granted $247,305.
Communities are eligible for up to $1 million per year in grants for road work, with smaller rural communities eligible to receive a 75% if they put up 25% in matching local funds.
The program, which launched in 2016, has given out nearly $1 billion in grants since its inception.
Vaccine demand falls off steeply
INDIANAPOLIS — To say vaccine demand has slowed would be an understatement in the four-county area, as clinics are now giving only half as many vaccinations to new individuals as just two weeks earlier.
The number of first-timers getting vaccines at local clinics has plummeted by more than 50% compared to the weeks ending April 16 and before, as numerous appointment slots at local clinics are going unfilled from an apparent lack of interest.
As of Friday, more than 1.88 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but both statewide and local numbers are fading fast.
In the four-county area, only 1,354 people received a first dose of a vaccine this past week, down from 1,490 people a week ago and 2,987 in the week ending April 16 — a drop of 55% in two weeks.
The state saw a similar 54% dropoff.
