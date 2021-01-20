The Downtown Angola Coalition presented Spirit of Christmas awards to two Public Square entities for their holiday decorations this past holiday season. The Spirit of Christmas award was presented to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners for the decorations at the Steuben County Courthouse, which were increased this year to include trees on the front balcony and in the cupola. The top decoration award was presented to Libby's, a downtown fashion and home accessories store. Above, from left, are Commissioner Lynne Liechty, Downtown President Colleen Everage, Commissioner Wil Howard and Commissioner Ken Shelton. At right is Jourdan Thomson of Libby's.

