The Downtown Angola Coalition presented Spirit of Christmas awards to two Public Square entities for their holiday decorations this past holiday season. The Spirit of Christmas award was presented to the Steuben County Board of Commissioners for the decorations at the Steuben County Courthouse, which were increased this year to include trees on the front balcony and in the cupola. The top decoration award was presented to Libby's, a downtown fashion and home accessories store. Above, from left, are Commissioner Lynne Liechty, Downtown President Colleen Everage, Commissioner Wil Howard and Commissioner Ken Shelton. At right is Jourdan Thomson of Libby's.
Latest News
- County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
- Council mulling options to protect monument from protestors
- Biden sworn is as 46th President of the United States
- Trace Getts is Garrett's first baby of 2021
- Smaltz likes what he heard about State of the State
- Turning Orange: Region, state improve in weekly county COVID-19 ratings
- DeKalb, Steuben record new COVID-19 deaths
- Auburn receives grant for tree inventory
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman jailed on meth, gun charges
- Man charged with using fake money to buy car
- Man arrested for B&E in Orland
- Illinois man wanted for molesting kills self in Steuben
- Monolith appears in Angola park
- Auburn woman fulfills goal to become state trooper
- Homes coming: Lancia planning to start Noble Creek this year
- Youths were being pulled off of swim platform when one disappeared then drowned
- COVID-19 cases continue to drop across state
- Vaccines seen as people's ticket to freedom
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.