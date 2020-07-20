ANGOLA — Two families dominated the champion positions in the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H Fair Sheep Show.
Meghyn McMullen brought home titles for grand and reserve champion breeding ewe while Harper and Harlee Henney brought home the titles of grand champion and reserve grand champion market lamb.
McMullen, a member of the Lucky Ducks 4-H club, had all four of the breeding ewes that were exhibited for the virtual fair. She also brought home champion and reserve champion titles with two of her animals.
Sheep class results are as follows:
Breeding Ewe
• Meghyn McMullen, Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Champion, Reserve Champion
Market Lambs
• Harper Henney, Grand Champion
• Harlee Henney, Reserve Grand Champion
• Jacob Crites, Champion
• Dana Gardner, Champion
• Emma Crites, Reserve Champion
• Corbin Gardner, Reserve Champion
• Hayden Gardner, Reserve Champion
• Emily Ketcham, Reserve Champion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.