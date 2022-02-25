ANGOLA — Angola High School educators are hosting an event to help students get a jump start on their college careers.
Angola is hosting Ivy Tech University and Trine University for their “Hornet Happenings: Plan Your Future” event on Wednesday, March 9 from 4-7 p.m.
Their event will highlight partnerships with Ivy Tech University and Trine University for the dual credit students.
Angola high school students are able to complete the Angola college core diploma, which allows students to transfer 30 college credits as a block to completely replace their freshmen year at almost any Indiana college or university. Using the dual credit courses provided by Angola at Ivy Tech online/on campus, and Trine online/on campus students can earn the Indiana College Core.
“Angola High School is excited to inform parents about this opportunity, along with changes to Graduation Pathways, and highlight the way students can pursue their career pathways,” said Schauna Relue, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County director of curriculum and instruction.
Parent teacher conferences will also be held between 3:30-7:30 p.m. Parents can schedule individual appointments with teachers in their classrooms.
Informational sessions will be presented by Angola guidance counselors in the Angola auditorium at the below times:
• 4 p.m. — Graduation Pathway Requirements: Learn about the current graduation requirements and options to satisfy them.
• 4:30 p.m. — Dual Credit Opportunities: Learn about the Indiana College Core and the variety of courses available for students to earn college credits before leaving Angola.
• 5 p.m. — 21st Century Scholarship: For those currently eligible for the scholarship program; learn about the Scholar Success program and its requirements.
• 5:30 p.m. — Graduation Pathway Requirements: Learn about the current graduation requirements and options to satisfy them.
• 6 p.m. — Dual Credit Opportunities: Learn about the Indiana College Core and the variety of courses available for students to earn college credits before leaving AHS.
• 6:30 p.m. — Career Pathways: Learn about the variety of course pathways leading to industry certifications and dual credits. Options being discussed are for both students who plan to attend post-secondary education and those who plan enter the workforce directly after high school graduation.
From 4-7 p.m., an activity fair will be held in the high school gymnasium. Parents and students can move about the gym freely to collect information and talk with teachers, coaches, and sponsors regarding academic departments, athletic teams, extracurricular organizations, Impact Institute, Advanced Manufacturing Academy, enrollment at Ivy Tech and Trine University.
