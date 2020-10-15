No citations will
ANGOLA — Angola Police Department will not be ticketing a Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in a rear-end collision Tuesday.
Deputy Pat Reardon’s patrol truck collided with the back of a Metropolitan School District of Steuben County bus on C.R. 200N, west of S.R. 827 at the railroad tracks at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday. Reardon failed to stop, said a news release from Angola Police Department.
“No citations will be issued,” said Angola Police Officer Matt Kling Wednesday morning.
Reardon and the bus driver, Angela Fagan of Angola, were taken to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital to be assessed for injuries. While no medical information was available Wednesday, Sheriff R.J. Robinson told the Herald Republican that neither was seriously injured.
