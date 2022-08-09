12 people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Joshua E. Abbeg, 33, of Coldwater, Michigan, arrested n the 1600 block of West 100 North, Angola, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
• Anton J. Balsis III, 30, of the 7500 block of Woodard Street, Hamilton, arrested on the 200 block of East Gale Street, on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Adam J. Beery, 38, of the 300 block of Asheton Drive, Kendallville, arrested on the 2700 block of West 500 South, Pleasant Lake, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Alex P. Bice, 32, of the 2900 block of West Brook Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on the 200 block of East Gale Street, on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Madison J. Farnsworth, 22, of the 5600 block of South 700 East, Hamilton, arrested on the 7700 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, arrested on a warrant alleging battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Amy E. Gerbers, 51, of the 300 block of South Broad Street, Fremont, arrested on the 200 block of East Gale Street, on a warrant alleging failure to return to lawful detention.
• Brandon S. Jackson, 35, of the 100 block of Biscayne Boulevard, Montpelier, arrested on 200 North and 300 East on a charge of refusal to submit to a test.
• Jose A. Lopez Lopez, 21, of the 400 block of West Broad Street, Angola, arrested on West Gilmore Street and North West Street, Angola, on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.
• Kevin B. McDonell, 56, of the 2500 block of South 390 West, Pleasant Lake, arrested on the 3200 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Cora L. McMillon, 41, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a warrant alleging possession of marijuana and three counts of failure to appear.
• Tristan W. Schnepf, 21, of the 700 block of East Broad Street, Angola, arrested on the 1400 block of Wolhert Street, Angola, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Sabrina L. Tink, 25, of the 5600 block of East 100 North, Angola, arrested on 225 West and 500 South on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
