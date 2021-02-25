ANGOLA — Trine University has posted a new episode of the TrineLine podcast, a discussion with university President Earl D. Brooks II, on the latest news from the university and issues in higher education.
In this episode, Brooks looks back at the fall semester and the decisions that allowed the university to successfully operate in-person. He also looks ahead to the spring semester as well as the long-term impacts the COVID-19 pandemic will have on higher education.
Brooks also talks about David Fraboni, Trine's new vice president for advancement, and discusses the potential impacts the new Biden administration may have on higher education.
The podcast, produced by the Trine Broadcasting Network and hosted by James Tew, senior director of content and communications, is available at trineline.transistor.fm and on platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
