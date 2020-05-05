HAMILTON — Hamilton Town Hall has reopened, but those who visit must wear a mask to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Town Clerk Hester Stouder announced on Tuesday that the office would be open following a closure in keeping with Gov. Eric Holcomb's orders to hunker down during the pandemic. With Stage 2 of the state's Back On Track protocol kicking in Monday, county and local governments were given leeway to "make decisions based on their policies and CDC guidelines."
Though the Hamilton office at 900 S. Wayne St. has opened, Stouder encourages people not to visit unless necessary. Business has returned to normal hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"We prefer to maintain our online or phone services," Stouder said. "However, if a customer would like to be assisted in person, they may come to the town hall during normal business hours but they must wear a mask and only one person is allowed in the building at a time."
There is a drop box outside town hall for utility payments or residents can pay online at paygov.us.
Hamilton's public restrooms will remain closed until further notice.
The town parks and public beach are closed until May 24. Back On Track's Stage 3 allows playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts and similar facilities to open with social distancing guidelines in place on May 24.
Fish Creek walking trail has remained open through the state shut-down, allowing people to get outdoors and walk while observing appropriate social distance from others.
In light of COVID-19 concerns and the gradual nature that public life is being re-instituted, the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce has decided not to sponsor town-wide garage sales this year.
"Residents may still choose to have their own sales, however they will not be mass advertised and organized as it has in the years past," said Stouder.
