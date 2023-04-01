INDIANAPOLIS — At the Indiana Statehouse, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) Director Don Lamb presented 56 farming families with a Hoosier Homestead Award in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.
Represented by State Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange), State Rep. David Abbott (R-Rome City) and State Rep. Denny Zent (R-Angola), the Hooley farm in Noble County and the (Larry) Strayer farm in LaGrange County each received a Centennial Award.
“Farming has been, and continues to be, an essential part of our state,” Glick said. “Being able to operate for more than 100 years is no small feat, and a big congratulations is in order for both the Hooley family and the Larry Strayer family for their dedication and hard work.”
“These farm families have had a significant impact on our communities,” Abbott said. “This recognition is richly deserved, and I thank them for all they’ve contributed.”
“Through all the changes and challenges of the last century, these farms have stood the test of time,” Zent said. “I hope to see them continue to enrich our communities for years to come.”
“It is a true honor to be in the historic Statehouse today celebrating your incredible family farming history,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Your commitment to Indiana and our agriculture history and future is renowned. It was awe-inspiring to celebrate this family achievement with you all today.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres. If less than 20 acres, the farm must produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. Indiana farms may qualify for three honors: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership and the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
Since the program’s inception in 1976, over 6,000 families have received the Hoosier Homestead Award. Many past awardees can be identified by the sign proudly displayed in front of the family farm or field.
“Being a farmer myself I know how challenging it is to farm today in general, and to keep the same property in the family for decades on end, no less,” said Lamb. “This award being presented today to your farming families is proof of your dedication to agriculture, to our State and to feeding our world, so I thank you.”
