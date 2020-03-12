ANGOLA — Community leaders have developed a task force to guide Angola's and Steuben County's messaging and delivery of resources to best deal with COVID-19.
The task force was put together Wednesday in response to coronavirus activity in the area and the ongoing effort to contain the virus. Even a COVID-19 resource hotline has been established (see below).
The task force is comprised Angola Mayor Dick Hickman, officials from Trine University, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Steuben County Emergency Management, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, Fremont Community Schools and the Steuben County Health Department.
Public information is being released by the Health Department, though Connie McCahill, Cameron's president and CEO, put out the initial response from the task force.
"To our knowledge, no one in our community has been confirmed to be positive for COVID-19. However, this could change rapidly so please reference www.cdc.gov or www.in.gov/isdh/ for the most up-to-date resources. I know some have questions or concerns around safety," McCahill said.
The task force has committed to daily meetings. The group has already met today via teleconference to discuss ongoing needs and challenges in the community.
"This collaboration brings open communication and cohesive efforts that position us to mobilize quickly should we need. For all members of our community, I ask your assistance and patience as we proceed. Our response will be most successful if we do what Steuben County does best during challenging times: support one another and work together to protect our beloved community," McCahill said.
The Cameron Incident Command Team is also communicating and working around the clock to support patient health and safety as well as respond to needs of the community as dealing with COVID-19 evolves.
McCahill said Cameron's community resources team is regularly posting to the hospital's Facebook page. Hospital and Health Department officials are also working with KPC Media Group to distribute information on its websites and Facebook pages as soon as possible.
McCahill said the hospital will keep working to make sure it is safe for patients and the community. She also said the task force will work with local and state partners to tackle issues as they arise with COVID-19.
"Public health situations like the one presented by COVID-19 are, by their very nature, unpredictable. We will continue to work with our local and state partners to prepare for and address new challenges that may arise," McCahill said.
McCahill outlined specific asks of the community:
• Take care of yourself. Steuben County community members work hard and are committed to showing up, even “powering through” a cold or fever. "The best thing you can do for yourself, your friends and your colleagues is to take care of yourself if you aren’t feeling well. Stay home from work if you’re ill. Get some rest, get any medical attention you need and get yourself healthy," McCahill said.
• Protect yourself and your family. Wash your hands, and heed other advice from the CDC and local authorities.
• Stay informed. "We will continue to update the Cameron Facebook Page with the latest relevant information and guidance. If you have questions, please consider this your first stop," McCahill said.
• Already up and running is a COVID-19 Resource Line for questions. Call 667-5555 with questions. A team member will be available to answer questions and connect you with relevant resources.
McCahill has offered her appreciation for all of the work done thus far by the hospital staff and officials with the Steuben County Health Department.
"Working together," McCahill said, "I am confident that we will be able to navigate whatever lies ahead and support one another through this uncertain time."
