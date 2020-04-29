Officers arrest 3 on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Ian P. Frost, 28, of the 4000 block of Timberstone Drive, Elkhart, arrested on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Jose C. Ruiz, 51, of the 600 block of North Wayne Street, arrested at C.R. 100E and C.R. 200N on a felony charge of habitual traffic offender and misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of a crash and resisting law enforcement.
• Orlando T. Suggs, 53, of the 2000 block of Pollack Avenue, Evansville, arrested on Interstate 69 on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated, misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and operating without ever obtaining a license and a fugitive warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.