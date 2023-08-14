PLEASANT LAKE — The historic railroad station in downtown Pleasant Lake on Main Street was on full display Saturday during an open house held by the Fort Wayne Historical Railroad Society, which has purchased the depot.
The depot, which welcomed hundreds of guests on Saturday, will serve as headquarters for the Indiana Rail Experience, a partnership of the non-profit Fort Wayne Historical Railroad Society and the Indiana Northeastern Railroad, a regional short line railroad.
The Fort Wayne Historical Railroad Society purchased the property from Harold and Carmen Haifley on July 19.
The acquisition was made possible by a grant to develop a station and boarding site in Steuben County.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and long cared for by area residents, the station will host the upcoming Tails & Rails Train, Cigar Train, Indiana Fall Color Trains and the Indiana Christmas Train.
Though the station’s interior is largely preserved, improvements will likely include a new platform, lighting fixtures and other amenities. Plans call for the structure and nearby property to receive cosmetic and structural improvements over the next year to host train rides and community events, said Kelly Lynch, vice president of the Fort Wayne Historical Railroad Society.
Fundraising for this work will start immediately at fortwaynerailroad.org/donate. In addition, the non-profit is seeking the donation of historic railroad furniture, materials and ephemera that would have been found in a typical railroad station, including benches, timetable racks, vintage vending machines, signage and communications equipment, with the goal to make the station as immersive as possible for visitors, Lynch said.
Railroad events in 2022 brought more than 2,500 visitors to Pleasant Lake in four days, doubling the town’s population.
The program was named Indiana’s “Best New Experience” by the state tourism association earlier this year for its success in attracting visitors and welcoming over $300,000 in economic impact in the region. Trips will also continue to operate out of Angola thanks to a partnership with Trine University, as well as Edon, Ohio, and Hillsdale, Michigan.
Constructed in 1882 for the Fort Wayne & Jackson Railroad and later owned by the New York Central, the Victorian Gothic-style depot is a unique structure that combines passenger and freight operations, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The station last served passenger trains when owned by the Little River Railroad, now located in Coldwater, Michigan, and was acquired by local residents in the 2000s. It was once listed as one of Indiana’s 295 most threatened structures.
In addition to developing Pleasant Lake and operating into the holiday season in 2023, the Indiana Rail Experience is also looking to evolve a proposal for a regional attraction initially envisioned for downtown Fort Wayne’s riverfront.
