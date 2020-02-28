Trailer brake fire closes interstate
ANGOLA — Interstate 69’s southbound lanes were closed temporarily around noon on Friday when a semi’s trailer brakes caught fire.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Department provided traffic control near the 345 mile marker while Angola Fire Department extinguished a fire on a 2006 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, said a sheriff’s department news release.
No injuries were reported. The trailer received minor damage.
Angola Police Department also assisted in the incident.
