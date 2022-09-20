ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council approved a request for tax abatement for Precision Edge Surgical Products for the installation of new manufacturing equipment and for the addition of off-site parking, water reclamation system and energy efficient lighting within an economic revitalization area in the city.
“We really appreciate that you are investing in our community; feeling strong about our community,” said Mayor Richard Hickman.
Precision Edge Surgical Products purchased Eva-Lution, 1910 N. Wayne St., in Angola in May. This is an expansion of the Michigan firm. It plans to eventually hire 130 people in the Angola plant.
Isaac Lee, executive director with the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., who helped Precision Edge Surgical Products with the paperwork, said the two resolutions of the Common Council covered improvements at the Evolution property and equipment.
“Total abatement estimations in terms of savings is roughly about $48,000,” said Lee.
He said that the first abatement was “for $250,000 being expended on the building in the parking lot improvements” and the second one “for about $940,000 worth of purchasing equipment that the company is going through in purchasing right now.”
“I enjoy doing this, presenting tax abatements on behalf of companies and corporations who truly, at the core of their mission and vision, is supporting the community in which they are in,” said Lee.
Lee said that Precision Edge Surgical Products enjoy “a pretty strong backing” and “they know what they’re dealing with.”
The company is owned by Berkshire Hathaway.
“So, they’ve got a lot of power; they’re already talking about additional capital expenditures in the near future,” said Lee.
Precision Edge Surgical Products Operations Manager Juston Boland said the company was looking for some tax abatements for “some of the large investments” that they “were doing in the facility that's going to help Steuben County as well.”
Boland said that the company decided to expand to Angola because they heard great things about the local workforce, and they also estimated that here the company would be accessible to all its “vendors and customers in the area.”
He said the plant they got from Eva-Lution is three quarters empty, and that they are trying to fill it up, and the reason they are not installing more equipment right now is because they cannot get it fast enough.
“We are blessed that we have the backing of Berkshire Hathaway, a debt-free organization, in which we are as well, and we want to continue growing with impunity,” said Boland.
Boland mentioned that they valued the reputation of Trine University as a source of quality engineering workforce. He said by the end of the year Precision Edge hoped to hire 55-60 employees and by the end of next year, close to 100, “and probably 130 by the year after that.”
He said that in addition to the two engineers Precision Edge brings from other areas (including from Iowa) they had already snagged three Trine students for the internships, and two of them were already offered full-time employment after they graduate next May.
“It gives them no reason to look elsewhere,” said Boland.
He added that every job that they bring to Angola provides a living wage that is able to support a family, and “it's meaningful work that individuals will be able to do their entire career.”
Precision Edge Surgical Products is a surgical cutting manufacturer based in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, that came to Angola in May this year purchasing the medical equipment manufacturing company Eva-Lution (former C&K Tool).
Lee said that although formally Eva-Lution still exists, Precision Edge Surgical Products will be a great transition into what he characterized as “a longer lasting future between the city of Angola and this company.”
“We are hiring and bringing in equipment as fast as we can,” said Boland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.