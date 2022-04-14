Two people arrested by police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Stephani J. Hartley, 23, of the 3000 block of South Golden Lake Road, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant.
• Elton M. Nighswander, 54, of the 200 block of West Fox Lake Road, arrested in the 200 block of West Fox Lake Road for misdemeanor public intoxication.
