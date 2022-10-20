PLEASANT LAKE — Steuben Township Fire Department made an additional run to Pleasant Lake Elementary School to dispatch more fire prevention gifts to the students within the framework of their annual Fire Safety Week on Wednesday.
This year the visual aid distributed to the kids during the township fire prevention sessions was paid with a $1,200 NIPSCO grant.
Luke Harrell, one of the firefighters, said they were explaining to the kids, including his son Ruger Harrell, 5, how firemen could go into the fire safely.
“I love doing it,” said Harrell.
The firefighters visited the students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grades, and distributed pencils, coloring books, stickers, bracelets and magnets with information on fire prevention.
Leslie Pearson, medical officer from Steuben Township Fire Department, said it was important for younger children to get used to the look of the firefighters, for older children they tried to give more detailed information, such as the difference between volunteer firefighters and paid firefighters.
After the visit, the older children could explain how to detect a malfunctioning smoke alarm and how to get out of a fire safely. Most of the younger kids also took the event as a magical happening.
“It’s magic,” said Collins Weible from the pre-K group when she received her gifts from the firefighters.
But even the little kids could understand that the presents they received were connected to the firefighters coming to their classrooms. One of the first-grade students, said the firefighters came to their school because it was important for the kids to stay safe from fire.
Walker Wilson, 7, said once he saw a fire and smelt smoke, and that was why he knew that it was important to stay safe.
Taryn Haviland, 7, said that although she had not seen a fire in her life, she knew it was important to stay away from them so as not to get hurt.
Older kids gave more developed answers.
Sophia Graber, 9, said that the information on one of the magnets the firefighters were distributing was useful to test smoke alarms at home to see if they remain functioning throughout the year. She also said the information on the gifts distributed by the firefighters helped her to learn about the escape routes.
The teachers at Pleasant Lake Elementary were content with the event, too.
Alexis Lockmiller, second grade teacher, said during annual fire safety week the firefighters were coming to the school to celebrate fire safety and teach the students how to stay safe, and keep their homes and their families safe, too.
Sarah Clary, third grade teacher, said this year the firefighters first came before the fall break, and they “gave kids lots of information on how to make safe choices with fires.”
The teachers, like Tammy Panning, fourth grade, also mentioned that they were going to test what their students retain from their fire prevention classes through the school year.
“I will ask them to set up a plan and show me how they would get out of their house safely,” said Panning.
Lockmiller said that the event was beneficial because although fires did not happen often in their neighborhood, they still occurred. Besides, said Lockmiller, the kids really enjoyed seeing the firemen because “they're like role models that they look up to.”
“So, I think they really received the message,” said Lockmiller.
