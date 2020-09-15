Three booked into jail
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Joseph D. McDowell, 38, of the 4000 block of North C.R. 450W, arrested at home on felony charges of possession of child pornography.
• Holly L. Stackhouse, 24, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested in the 1000 block of North Wayne Street on a felony charge of pointing a firearm and misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Sean D. Taylor, 24, of the 300 block of Lockhart Street, Montpelier, Ohio, arrested at Williams Street and Harcourt Road on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
