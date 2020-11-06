Testing for COVID-19 in Angola opened on Friday in Commons Hall, 501 S. John St. Above, Herald Republican editor Mike Marturello is swabbed by Jodie Baade, who then secures the sample for processing. The Angola site is open Monday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. It is requested that people preregister for testing by going online to register at scheduling.coronavirus.IN.gov. Walk-ins are welcome but preregistration is preferred to eliminate lines, provide staff with an idea of how many people to expect and to maintain social distancing. The testing is free to all Indiana residents and people who work in Indiana. Children as young as 2 can be tested with parental consent. Results are available in two to five days. The phone number is 319-1641.

