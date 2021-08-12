FORT WAYNE — Northeast Indiana’s population grew by a total of 5% in the decade between 2010 and 2020, lagging the national average.
Aside from growing slower than the nation as a whole, growth in the region was highly incongruous across the 11-county region, with Allen County — Fort Wayne’s urban hub — and LaGrange County and its high Amish birth rate accounting for almost all of the regional increase.
The other nine rural counties had slow growth and — in the cases of Noble, Huntington and Wabash counties — negative growth.
County-level population projections from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday afternoon and the data compiled by the Community Research Institute at Purdue Fort Wayne showed growth in northeast Indiana was lower than the national average.
The U.S. as a whole had population growth of 7.7% from 2010-2020, making the mostly rural northeast Indiana slower growing.
The 11-county region showed an overall population increase of 5%, rising from just over 759,000 residents in 2010 to about 797,000 shown in the 2020 Census.
Northeast Indiana set a goal of reaching 1 million residents by 2030 in its Road to One Million plan. But if current population growth trends were to continue as they are now, the region won’t hit 1 million residents until some time around 2075.
LaGrange County had the highest population growth in the region at an 8.9% increase over the 10 years, mostly attributable to high birth rates among Amish families.
Allen County, the region’s metro hub, was next 8.5% growth. Migration data isn’t yet available, so data analysts can’t say yet how much of that growth was natural growth — more births than deaths — and how much was from people moving into the county.
Those two counties account for 88% of the total population growth for the entire 11-county region.
Adams County, which also has a large Amish community, was third on the list with 4.5% growth, followed by Kosciusko County at 3.5%, Whitley County with 2.7%, then DeKalb County at 2.5% and Wells County at 2% growth.
The remaining four counties all had growth under 1%, with three of those counties in the negative.
Steuben County barely stayed on the positive side with 0.7% growth over 10 years, while Noble County lost 0.2% of its population compared to 2010, Huntington County dropped 1.2% and Wabash County had the biggest drop, losing 5.8%
“The population growth of Allen and surrounding counties is no small feat considering how population decline is the general trend for the Midwest and rural areas in particular,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of PFW’s Community Research Institute. “Looking at the individual counties, you start to see different patterns with some gaining and some losing, but as a collective, it bodes well for the Fort Wayne metro and all of northeast Indiana. I think we can see this as a vote of confidence in the future here.”
More than half of all counties in the U.S. are losing population, so northeast Indiana did slightly beat that average with only three of 11 in the negative, Blakeman noted.
“Population gain locally bucked national trends, considering more than half of the counties nationally lost population, with those of less than 50,000 residents driving the trend for fewer residents over the past decade, according to data from the Census Bureau’s news conference today on the release,” Blakeman said.
