WASHINGTON — Forget all that stuff about Ukraine, as northeast Indiana Rep. Jim Banks claims President Donald Trump is being impeached for his anti-abortion values.
In an op-ed titled "Trump is impeached for life for being pro-life" posted to the conservative Washington Examiner site, Banks opines that impeachment has to do with the president's anti-abortion agenda.
Abortion or pro-life issues are not the main focus, or a focus at all, of the House impeachment investigation into the president, which centers on what Democrats charge was abuse of his office in seeking politically-motivated investigations from Ukraine that would benefit the president's 2020 election campaign, as well as efforts by the White House to stymie Congress' investigation in the matter.
The House impeached Trump on two articles — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — neither of which make any mention of abortion.
Banks, who has been a frequent critic of the impeachment process since it started, makes his claim based on his opinion that impeachment started because Democrats were "upset over losing the election in 2016" and then leaps, without evidence, that the president's anti-abortion stances were fuel for the process.
"His efforts on the life issue alone are reason enough for the pro-abortionists in the Democratic Party to look for ways to remove him from office," Banks wrote.
Banks notes a "smear campaign" against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and recounts several moves the Trump administration has taken to rein in abortion including ending federal funding for overseas nongovernmental agencies who provide or promote abortion as a family planning option; restricting federal dollars to Planned Parenthood; issuing rules to allow health care providers to deny coverage of contraceptives; and championed efforts to end fetal tissue research.
"So, yes, (House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi is correct that Trump was impeached for life because his pro-life credentials so inflamed Democrats that they would grasp at anything they could to impeach him. Trump is likely proud of it. If that is a badge he must carry, I am happy to carry it as well. Consider me also impeached for life!" Banks wrote.
The Senate started the impeachment trial Tuesday, with proceedings expected to carry on through the rest of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.