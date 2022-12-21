ANGOLA — Hendry Park Elementary School special needs kids donated 164 toys that they collected over the course of their project-based learning experience Dec. 12-16.
“Instead of being teacher-led, the goal was to be student-led,” said teacher Jenna Rios.
Rios said that along with making the project student-led, they aimed at collecting 120 toys. They had to be new. It was open to the entire student body.
“We ended up collecting 164 toys, so we went over our goal, which was super exciting,” said Rios.
The project also did end up being student-led, as the students made the fliers and posters that were posted at Hendry Park Elementary, while the teachers made a short a minute-and-a-half video with the kids promoting their project.
Rios said that another aim of the project was to teach the students the joy of giving to others that might not have the things they need. Over the course of the project the students learned that there were people who did not have their belongings and even homes, and that the kids should be grateful for what they have.
“We talked a lot about giving to others, and it started with Thanksgiving where we were talking about being thankful,” said Rios.
She said that was how they came up with the idea of a toy-drive and they eventually chose Turning Point shelter as the recipient of their collecting efforts.
Rois said that as their first project-based learning turned out to be successful, they hoped they would be able to continue in the next year.
Stephanie McFerron, emotional disabilities teacher, said in their project they decided to combine social emotional learning for the students with emotional disabilities and project-based learning together, and they hoped to expand the project to other schools as well next year.
“It was 100% student-led, they chose to do everything,” said McFerron.
Kids said they did the project to help other kids to have more toys and eventually to have “more joy in the world” and “have a good life when they are older,” as Ruby Rizzo, who was the project manager, 10, said.
Some of the questions the kids asked at Turning Point were whether Turning Point would put their presents under the Christmas tree, and what the shelter did to people who misbehaved on their property, and whether they “kick people out.”
Turning Point Executive Director Leslie Schlottman answered that they did not kick people out, and the teachers explained to the kids that just as at school, kids at Turning Point had to bear consequences of the actions they made.
Schlottman said that they were grateful for the students’ donation, and that they were also blessed with other donors in the community who gave Christmas gifts for their adults as well.
“We are overwhelmed with blessings from our community,” she said.
Schlottman noted that they would give out the toys they received from Hendry Park Elementary to the kids that would come to the shelter in the future including along with a usual bag of a blanket, a pillow and a little toy, and that would make that experience less scary for the kids because coming to a shelter should not be scary.
“We want them to feel like they are at home,” said Schlottman.
