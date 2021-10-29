STEUBEN COUNTY — With temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s projected for this weekend and plenty of opportunities to get outside with all the Halloween and fall themed festivities planned across Steuben County, it's a great time to go on a color tour.
One online fall foliage prediction map says fall colors are best in mid- to late-October, reaching their peak on Monday, Nov. 1. The tree branches will soon be naked as the predictive map further shows most of northern Indiana could be past peak by next week.
With the rolling terrain and the ever-plenty curvature of roadways, spotting the vibrant greens, reds, yellows and oranges that make fall foliage in Indiana so breathtaking isn't difficult.
For those wanting total fall time immersion, the 1,260-acres of Pokagon State Park is a great place to start. Crunching through the fallen leaves along 11 miles of hiking trails one will see the hardwood forests, marshland and rolling hills.
The Department of Natural Resources says, "Trails range from easy to rugged. Trail 3 is a 2.2-mile moderate hike that takes you through the Potawatomi Nature Preserve and up to Hell’s Point, the highest point in the park. Here you’ll climb 84 wooden stairs to the overlook that will give you sweeping views of the park. The adjacent Trine State Recreation Area is home to beautiful 23-acre Gentian Lake. A short trail runs around the lakeshore, taking you around a unique fen marsh environment. Fishing is permitted from the pier or watercraft can be rented at the welcome center."
Wild Winds Buffalo Preserve, located at 6975 N. Ray Road, Fremont, is yet another Steuben County treasure and prime fall time spot. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday tours will take visitors through the buffalo herd, across 400 acres of land surrounded by plenty of fall colored tree tops.
Whether driving, biking, running or walking Steuben County offers more than 300 square miles of fall colors so grab a map from the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, 430 N. Wayne St., Angola, and plan your weekend.
