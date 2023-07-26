CROOKED LAKE — If you were hoping to hire a young person to mow your lawn, maybe you should have visited the tractor driving competition at the Steuben County 4-H Fair on Wednesday.
There you could have found any number of young people who were very adept at operating a zero-turn mower.
And a tractor, for that matter, if you needed some work done on the back 40.
These young people aged anywhere from about 9 years old to their teens competed in regular tractor driving and operation of a zero-turn mower.
Project volunteer Mike Wicker walked the 4-H'ers through their paces then set them loose on their course. For the senior competitors in the zero-turn competition, they got to drive the course in reverse.
"This is timed, also. Don't dilly-dally," Wicker said.
So, all of you guys out there who can spin your John Deere or Toro on a dime, try driving an obstacle course in reverse. In your John Deere or Toro zero-turn mower.
It ain't easy. Even the adults watching the competition said that was a task they would not care to perform.
The kids made it look easy Wednesday morning.
Even the younger competitors had to do some work in reverse. They ended their course in reverse, backing up to a pole that had a golf ball atop it. They needed to back the mower up as close as they could get it to the pole without hitting it. A hit added points. If the golf ball was dislodged, more points.
The goal in this competition was to drive quickly but accurately and more importantly, safely. Each time there was an error, like not driving close enough to the mower course, points were added.
The competition was scored like golf; the lowest score wins.
All of the 4-H'ers interviewed said they like the mower competition because "It's cool."
So sayeth Emilyn Wray and Nabeel Schwartz.
Wray, who started mowing lawns when she was the ripe age of 8, last year, when asked why she competed answered, "Because I like to mow."
Between her parents' properties and that of her grandmother, Emilyn mows about 8 acres.
Another competitor who gets some experience helping out was Schwartz, 10. His dad, Scott, is the Steuben County Parks Superintendent. Nabeel gets to help with mowing at the Steuben County Campground.
"I'm used to law mowers," said Nabeel, a member of the Fremont Ready, Willing and Able 4-H club.
There once was a time when this project was dominated by boys. Not any more.
And there was some debate over whether girls or boys did better at mowing.
"Girls make better drivers," said Emilyn, a member of the Otsego Go-Getters.
Nabeel was a bit more politically correct.
"Everybody's the same," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.