ORLAND — Jack Sperry, a long-time Orland volunteer firefighter, was recently recognized for his years of service and dedication to the Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department.
Sperry began his firefighting career in 1967 and retired from the fire department board of trustees two months ago.
He received a picture and plaque which read, “With deepest gratitude and appreciation for your 52 years of dedicated and continuous service to the Orland Community Volunteer Fire Department” and an Orland Fire Department jacket.
The fire department also paid recognition to Sperry’s wife, Nancy, who has been by his side all of those years he has given to the department.
“Not just the fire department, but the entire community owes you a debt of gratitude for your donation of a lifetime in the fire service,” said fire board president Jim Milleman. “The department also recognized Jack’s wife Nancy, noting that no firefighter can aptly do that job without the dedication of the spouse also.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.