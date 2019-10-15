ANGOLA — The Herald Republican/KPC Media Group candidate's debate and forum is ready to roll on Thursday from 6-8 p.m.
Angola residents are not only encouraged to attend, but also to submit questions in advance for panelists to pose to the candidates. The debate will be held in Fabiani Theatre in the Rick and Vicki James University Center in the heart of the Trine University campus. The event runs from 6-8 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Mayoral candidates Richard Hickman, the incumbent Democratic mayor who has been in office since 2001, and Republican challenger Angola Common Councilman Joe Hysong have both agreed to debate, which will follow a traditional format.
In addition to people being able to submit questions in advance, people in the audience on the night of the event will also be allowed to submit questions for possible inclusion.
In addition to the premier Angola race, town council candidates from contested races in Hamilton and Orland have been invited to attend and present information about themselves and their campaigns. Most of the candidates have agreed to attend. All other unopposed candidates in the audience will be recognized.
The debate is also going to be shown live on KPC’s YouTube channel, with students from Trine’s Christian Campus House providing the technical expertise for the broadcast.
Early voting for the Nov. 5, 2019 municipal general elections in Steuben County starts on Monday.
Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello said the debate is a way the local newspaper is working to help voters be informed about the people who are seeking office and what they believe in.
“We are really excited about Thursday's debate," Marturello said. "We have had a lot of interest from the public and much interaction with Dick and Joe as they prepare for the exchange.”
Hickman is seeking his fifth full term in office after having first been appointed mayor to fill the vacancy left by the February 2001 death of Mayor Bill Selman. Hickman is facing Hysong, a downtown business owner and two-year veteran of the Angola Council.
The debate will feature approximately 45 minutes to an hour of head-to-head questions put to the two candidates. Topics will cover only local issues. Marturello and Lisa Esquivel Long, editor of Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, will pose questions to the candidates. KPC CEO Lou Phelps, a League of Women Voters veteran, will moderate.
Candidates for town council offices have also been invited to participate in the event. These include candidates for the only contested races among the town elections. In Hamilton, incumbent Councilwoman Mary Vail, Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Lloyd Bartels for the at-large seat. In Orland, there are four candidates running for the three seats up for election. They include incumbents Lance Brodock and Robin Sears, Republicans, and Connie Boocher, Democrat. Former Councilman Kevin Kellet, Democrat, is also running.
Herald Republican will be passing out note cards at the debate and attendees can jot down a question that will be considered by the moderating panel in real time. Today is the last day to submit a question by email. People may send them to mmarturello@kpcmedia.com and are asked to write "Debate" in the subject line.
