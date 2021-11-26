ANGOLA — Black Friday was back, but without the usual stampedes of crowds at the big boxes in the Angola area.
In fact, at some locations, the crowds looked like typical Saturdays, but neighboring Kohl's and Menards were quite busy.
Managers and proprietors at Angola stores reported steady crowds throughout the morning on Friday.
"We had the initial rush then it's been consistent and steady, just the way we like it," said Adam Moses, general manager at the Angola Menards store. "This year it's just stayed steady, which is nice."
Next door north, at Kohl's, Danielle Peet was finishing up her shopping with daughter Kailyn. They had been at it for about 5 hours and were heading to breakfast.
"We're just finishing. We've been out since 5:30 (a.m.)," Danielle said.
Kailyn boasted of getting an $80 necklace at Kohl's for about $16. The pair agreed that some of the best deals in their venture were at Kohl's. They also had shopped at the Outlet Shoppes at Fremont and Ollie's in Angola.
"I would say we spent most of our money at Kohl's," Danielle said.
As they headed to breakfast, they did so knowing that they were done shopping for the season.
"I'm done with my Christmas shopping for the year. That's good," Danielle said.
Some of the hot items moving at Menards included baking sets, air fryers, a new wine refrigerator carried at the store just for the holidays and pellet grills, Moses said.
"Our baking sets usually fly out the window," Moses said.
Mike Metroff of the Angola Sears Hometown Store said there were few people in the store early but traffic became steady as the day wore on. People were looking at a variety of products, from tools that were on sale to larger ticket items.
Eyssa Kellam and Zach Kornak from Hillsdale, Michigan, were enjoying their time shopping at Menards, browsing in the Christmas decoration area, enjoying a leisurely experience without a massive crowd.
"I feel like (the stores) are not as packed. I feel like people are nicer this year," Kornak said. "I feel like people are just happy to be out."
The pair acknowledged that the lighter crowds were probably due to the ongoing impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kellam admitted that she has shifted her holiday shopping more to online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Unlike last year when vaccines were a month away from being offered and to limited populations at that, there was little masking at the stores. Last year there were stores that would not allow entrance if people were not masked.
People wanting to shop online or check out advertising flyers with Meijer's website had difficulty doing so on Thanksgiving morning.
The Meijer website was backed up and people had to wait at one time for about an hour to access the site to get in line for deals that started at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Meijer had great deals on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as a greatly reduced price on a 65-inch television and trading card boxed sets that offered the possibility of scoring Michael Jordan or Tom Brady cards from early in their careers.
By late morning, the Meijer website flashed a message saying that the PlayStations were all sold out. And the wait time to get on the site was a half hour. By early afternoon the site was operating normally.
While Black Friday has a strong hold on Americans' imaginations as a day of crazed shopping, it has lost stature over the last decade as stores opened on Thanksgiving and shopping shifted to Amazon and other online retailers, the Associated Press reported. Stores diluted the day's importance further by advertising Black Friday sales on more and more days.
The pandemic led many retailers to close stores on Thanksgiving Day and push discounts on their websites, starting as early as October. That's continuing this year, although there are deals in stores as well.
Still, some experts believe Black Friday will again be the busiest shopping day this year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
