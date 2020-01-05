KENDALLVILLE — Winter officially arrived Dec. 21, but so far, the season has been mild. A couple of snowstorms passed to the south of northeast Indiana, and a warmer-than-usual December produced a muddy brown Christmas. Two snow events, on Veterans Day and New Year’s Eve, created slippery road conditions for drivers.
Such luck is likely too good to last through January and February, or even into March.
The highway departments in Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben counties stand ready with their plow trucks when the first snowflakes fall. Department leaders say their advance planning helps to make the region’s roads safe for travel by the public, helps fire and police respond to emergencies and helps school administrators make decisions about canceling classes.
All of the department heads said they begin planning in the spring for the following winter, setting a budget and ordering supplies of sand, salt and chemical additives. In the fall, highway employees mount snowplows on the trucks, install the “belly” blades underneath and attach the sanders on the back so that all equipment is ready before snow happens.
Monitoring the weather forecast important
Forecasting the weather isn’t an exact science, even with the many technology tools available. Predictions can differ greatly, depending on the data and computer models used in developing the forecast.
Steuben County highway engineer Jen Sharkey said she collaborates with partnering agencies to keep current on changing weather conditions.
“I coordinate with the Emergency Management Agency director, INDOT (Indiana Department of Transportation), and the neighboring counties to the west,” she said.
In addition to monitoring several weather forecasts, she subscribes to data services for more advanced information on road temperature versus air temperature, frost levels in the ground, frozen ground and water run-off rates, all factors that can affect the success of treatment.
Highway engineer Zach Smith of Noble County said his department monitors several forecasts from local television stations when a snow storm is expected, but that there’s no substitute for checking the roads firsthand.
“The highway superintendent and our employees check the roads themselves.” Smith said. “They run the roads about 3 a.m. and call in the plow drivers about 4 a.m. They can clear the main roads in a couple of hours.”
LaGrange highway superintendent Ben Parish said he checks the weather forecast on several local news outlets and websites as well as the National Weather Service, which he calls “very accurate.” Parish assesses the forecasts to get a sense of what the average conditions may be.
DeKalb highway superintendent Ben Parker uses phone apps along with the local TV stations to check weather forecasts.
Treating the Roads
The basic ingredients for treating snow-covered roadways are sand and salt, along with other additives for colder temperatures.
Noble County’s Zach Smith said his department uses a 2:1 mixture of sand and salt, with additives for colder temperatures. “Sand and salt work into the teens,” he said, but are less effective when temperatures inch closer to zero.
Parish treats LaGrange County’s asphalt roads with a mixture of sand, salt and liquid calcium chloride, applied together on the road surface.
“We just blade the gravel roads or use plain sand for traction,” he said. “The salt on the gravel actually hurts the road.”
Parker uses a sand-and-salt mixture because it saves money. “Sand gives traction,” he said. “Salt works to about 18 or 20 degrees. Traffic helps the salt work.”
Steuben County’s Sharkey said she treats roads with a salt-sand mixture for icy conditions, but is experimenting with affordable pretreatment solutions such as salt brine or other additives.
Plowing protocols
All four county highway departments have a basic snow plowing plan in place, well ahead of any snowstorm. Main roads are plowed and treated first, before plow drivers open the secondary roads or subdivisions.
Noble County plow drivers all start at the highway garage before deploying out to the 12 townships where they are assigned, engineer Zach Smith said. Drivers return to the garage two or three times to reload with sand and salt until all roads are done.
Smith said in a major snow event or a blizzard, his plow drivers are stationed at fire departments, ready to clear roads for fire trucks if an emergency call comes in.
In the usual snow event, Smith said the highway superintendent and department employees check the roads about 3 a.m. and the plow drivers report by 4 a.m.
“We typically try to get the roads ready for the first morning commute,” he said. “We have good technology, but we still have to get eyes on it. Sometimes there are various snow amounts in different parts of the county.”
In LaGrange County, superintendent Parish puts his one crew of plow drivers on alert the day before a snowstorm is expected. They come in at 4 a.m. and work until 6 or 7 p.m. in a major snow, but they never plow overnight.
“The drivers are assigned territories,” Parish said. “Nine employees can take the big trucks home in case of fire or emergency. They are scattered around the county.”
Parish said “seat time and experience” is crucial to training his plow drivers. They go to safety training and learn from the veteran drivers in the department.
Parish said every snowstorm is a little different because of temperature, wind speed and snow amounts, but that his drivers learn where the trouble spots are in their territories and plan accordingly.
“The hardest part is we must watch for the slow-moving buggies,” he said. “We can only throw snow in one direction.”
Parish said he works with the Amish community to educate them on how to react when they encounter a snowplow with horse and buggy: pull into a driveway until the snowplow passes or move carefully to pass the plow on the left side, away from snow thrown by the blade. Flying snow from the blade can injure a person or animal, especially if it is heavy or wet.
DeKalb’s Parker said he has 12 plow drivers but can add three more from his department’s operators if needed. Drivers are assigned to one of six districts with an additional one driver as a floater for two districts. They plow the primary arteries in their district first, then clear the residential roads.
“The drivers get familiar with their districts, and they know the roads,” Parker said.
Parker said that knowledge is helpful during windy and low-visibility conditions, when drivers are piloting massive plow trucks and can’t see the roads well. It takes about 8 hours to cover each district, and drivers in the outlying districts near the corners of the county lose time when they have to return to the garage in Auburn for more sand and salt.
Parker said safety of the plow drivers, other motorists on the roads and property is important to remember. He’s added more lights on his plow trucks and cautions people to keep a safe distance from a working snow plow.
“Please abide by the law and give drivers the right of way,” he said “Slow down. Drivers have limited lines of sight. “Don’t push your snow across the roads. Snow-blow into your yard. The snow plow can only push snow to the right.”
In Steuben County, Sharkey said her plow drivers start at the highway department because the trucks and sand-salt supplies can be stored indoors. Plow drivers begin about 5 a.m. in order to clear roads for the morning commute. As in the other counties, drivers are assigned an area in the county, where they know the routes, landmarks, and whether the road surface is asphalt, gravel or chip-and-seal.
“We hit the main roads before 7 a.m. and adjust times as needed” she said. “We usually plan the night before.”
Sharkey’s superintendent and four quadrant foremen physically check the roads for how much snow fell in different parts of the county so that plow drivers can deployed where needed.
“The challenge is blowing snow,” she said. “It’s not productive, and visibility is an issue, but we manage multiple tasks with safety.”
