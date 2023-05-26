Six people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Nicholas J. Gaetz, 62, of the 6500 block of West S.R. 4, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated — endangerment.
• Alexandria L. Hall, 23, of the 500 block of East Wabash Street, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Malachi T. Landis, 28, of the 6800 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction for battery against the same victim.
• Charles K. Larson III, 19, of 500 Lane, Lake James, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Jared M. Lesher, 26, of the 7900 block of West 768S, Hudson, arrested at the jain on a fugitive warrant.
• Jemeire V. Stiles, 33, of the 100 block of Indianapolis Drive SE, Kentwood, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a felony fugitive warrant alleging failure to return to lawful detention.
