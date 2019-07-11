ANGOLA — Angola Flagstar Bank Branch Manager Laura Gottfried was completely shocked when she received an email two weeks or so ago with “surprise and delight” in the subject line.
That email, she said, was to let her know that the leadership team decided to give Steuben County United Way a $5,000 grant on behalf of the bank.
The grant is part of a community outreach program Flagstar Bank has.
A contest was held in each of the company’s 52 branches where employees would nominate local nonprofit organizations to potentially get a grant.
Three local organizations, Turning Point Homeless Shelter, Rise Inc., and Steuben County United Way were nominated.
Branches had voting set up for each of the three, with the winner receiving a $5,000 grant.
Rise Inc. won the grant and was presented with a check.
“I opened the email and it said the leadership team was so impressed with our community response they wanted to give our second-place organization $5,000 too,” Gottfried said.
Steuben County United Way was that second place organization and received a check Thursday.
“We are absolutely thrilled,” said United Way Executive Director Jessica Brodock.
When Brodock got the call on her cell phone about the award, she immediately emailed her board, having already told them that Rise had won the grant and been presented with a check.
Gottfried said the bank is very excited to be able to provide to the community in this way.
For more information about Flagstar Bank, visit the local branch, 2204 N. Wayne St., Angola or online, flagstar.com.
For more information about Steuben County United Way, visit the office, 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 3D, Angola or online, unitedwaysteuben.org.
