ANGOLA — Francisco “Cisco” Ortiz has been promoted to vice president for student affairs, effective June 1.
In his new role, Ortiz will direct Trine University’s newly reconfigured Office of Student Affairs, which will have responsibility for essential student services that include student life, campus housing, campus safety, health and wellness and student success.
“Cisco is the ideal person for this job,” said Earl D. Brooks II, president of Trine University. “He is respected by everyone on campus and has been since he first stepped on campus as a student. In this expanded role, Cisco will lead the teams that will connect all of the important aspects of student life on our Angola campus and make sure Trine students have the best college experience possible.”
In addition to managing student housing, campus safety and health and wellness which he did in his role as dean of students, the new position combines functions formerly handled by Trine’s Office of Student Services and Office of Student Success and Engagement. The move is expected to streamline and enhance areas directly serving Trine students.
“Everything we do at Trine University is centered on our students, and this new structure will build on the customer service-oriented culture we already have in place,” said Dr. Brooks. “Cisco has provided outstanding leadership as dean of students, and his enthusiasm for Trine University and passion to make an impact in the lives of our students will help the new Office of Student Affairs take our services and student focus to the next level.” In this role, Ortiz will report directly to Dr. Brooks and serve on the president’s cabinet.
Ortiz has experienced nearly every aspect of life at Trine University since arriving as a student in 1996. He transferred to what was then Tri-State University from the U.S. Air Force Academy after suffering a football injury, and graduated from Tri-State in 1999 with a B.S. in Criminal Justice. Following graduation, he was hired immediately to work with at-risk youth with the Branch County (Michigan) Juvenile Court.
His career progression included supervisory positions in the juvenile justice system, adult probation and corrections. He started his teaching career at Trine in 2015 in the Criminal Justice department, became chair in 2018 and was promoted to dean of students in 2019. He earned a master’s degree in management in 2007.
Cisco and wife Maggie reside in Coldwater, Michigan, and are parents to three teenaged children.
“I am very excited to work together with all of my colleagues to continuously enhance the student experience at Trine,” said Ortiz. “With our outstanding staff and expanded capabilities, we now have a stronger, better-connected student affairs team that will do even more to ensure that Trine students have the very best opportunity to succeed, lead and serve.”
