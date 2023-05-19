Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested Thursday by local law enforcement officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Alexandra M. Marks, 20, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested in the 1300 block of North Wayne Street on a fugitive warrant and a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Caleb R. Wing, 29, of the 31000 block of East U.S. 12, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony theft.
