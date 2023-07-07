ANGOLA — Who knew a retaining wall could be so interesting?
The Board of Public Works and Safety approved an agreement on Wednesday with Janelle Sloan, owner of Relic Emporium and a local artist, to create a mural. Her canvas will be a lengthy retaining wall at the intersection of South Darling Street and Fox Lake Road.
Sloan will be paid $9,000 plus materials up to $1,000.
During the initial design phase, Sloan discovered the challenge in creating a primarily horizontal motif that extends about 180 feet and hugs a corner.
“It’s not a very tall retaining wall, but it just goes on forever,” said Sloan. “I figured what we all have in common, that’s timeless and beautiful always is nature of course.”
The concept will take flora and native fauna and produce them on a larger scale. Black and white will be the main palette Sloan uses to execute the design, with colors composing the background.
Insects, birds, flowers, leaves, nuts and bugs are among a few of the features the artist discussed during the meeting. Her design will also consist of etching and line work.
“I think it’s elegant and lasting and kind of this vintage vibe, but it will carry through that whole wall,” Sloan said. “It’s not too bold, too bright.”
The artist was also forward thinking about how the mural would age. She explained that the vintage aesthetic would help the painting to not lose its appeal with age, as well as using a relatable concept that provides something new for everyone.
“Pieces, like I said, that’s what’s going to carry the whole length of the wall that we all share in common, that’s going to last forever and not lose its awe really. It’s going to look good for a really long time,” Sloan said.
Board member Dave Olson took the opportunity to question how long Sloan saw the mural lasting. While she didn’t have an exact answer, she agreed it would be well over four years. The artist also added that the finished product’s longevity is all about the type of paint that’s used.
Sloan provided that the mural wouldn’t have any annual upkeep, but could need updating sometime in the future.
“Eventually in time it may need updated, but I also kept that in mind with designing this,” Sloan said. “Because it’s blacks and whites, it’s going to wear really nicely if it starts to fade over time. It has a vintage aesthetic anyways, so I think it’s going to look good for a really, really long time. All of the paint that’s being used is what’s being recommended by mural artists I’ve consulted and talked with others and they do last. It’ll hold up. Given location it’ll be around for a really, really long time.”
Olson also asked if the background would all share one color or if it would be a mixture, the artist confirmed it would have several colors along the wall.
“So if I start with some primary colors then I’ll be able to mix my own using those. I’m trying to be resourceful as far as paint purchases as well and material costs go. I can do a lot with just a few different colors. This just kind of gets the feel or the vibe across. It’s just enlarged, hyper focused images of things like I said you might not spend time with as an adult anymore, but you would’ve in your youth,” Sloan said.
She commented that those from Indiana or even the Steuben County area should be more than familiar with some of the flora and fauna highlighted in the piece. With a focus on ground dwelling species, the artist looks to take viewers back to their days playing in the grass.
Sloan hopes to start as soon as possible and encourages spectators to come check out the mural’s progress.
