ANGOLA — Angola business owners and community members had en elegant evening Thursday night as the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce presented the 9th Annual Ebbie Awards.
The event director and chamber Executive Director Julia Hewitt designed a comfortable and elegant gold and black theme for the evening.
Upon walking into the event room guests were greeted with champagne sponsored by JICI Construction and then led down a red carpet. The red carpet led to photographer Michelle Cook who donated her time and took professional photos of guests in front of a gold and black backdrop at Glendarin Hills Golf Club.
Here are this year's winners:
• The New Business of the Year award nominees were Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender, Be Balanced Yoga and Wellness Center, The Boathouse Boutique, Steele Business Coaching, and Willow Tree Shops. The award winner of the New Business of the Year went to Be Balanced Yoga and Wellness Center.
• The Established Business of the Year went to Five Lakes Coffee.
• The award for the Emerging Business Leader of the Year went to Taylor Kerner with the Brokaw Movie House.
• The award for the Accomplished Business Leader of the Year went to Bill McClanahan with Bill’s Professional Towing and Repair.
• The award for the Best Business Contribution to the Community went to Farmers State Bank.
• The award for the Best Individual Contribution to the Community went to Tony Isa with RE/MAX Results and Scoops Ice Cream.
• The award for Chamber Volunteer of the Year went to Tony Isa with RE/MAX Results and Scoops Ice Cream.
• The award for the Non-Profit Organization of the Year went to KC Learning Center.
• The award for Excellence in Customer Service went to Five Lakes Coffee.
• The award for the Educator of the Year went to Sara Clary, a teacher at Pleasant Lake Elementary School.
• The award for the First Responder of the Year went to Hillary Cope with the Angola Fire Department.
• The final award of the night was the new category of Healthcare Professional of the Year. The award for the Healthcare Professional of the Year went to Mickinna Lothamer, Steuben County Public Health Nurse.
Host Austin Budreau, of State Farm Insurance and a member of the Chamber board, and Paul Lang of Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender presented the awards. Bailey and Wood Mortgage Lender was the award sponsor of the 9th Annual Ebbie Awards.
The sponsor of the evenings meal Jim Getz, Steuben County Councilman and entrepreneur.
