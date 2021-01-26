TrineOnline programs recognized in US News national rankings
ANGOLA — Trine University’s online degree programs once again placed among the best in the United States in rankings released today, Jan. 26, by U.S. News & World Report.
The U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings include online degrees from public and private institutions nationwide. The 2021 edition marks the third year in a row Trine University, which groups its online programs under TrineOnline, has been recognized.
Trine was ranked in four categories:
• Best Bachelor’s Degrees
• Best Graduate Engineering Degrees
• Best Graduate Business Degrees, non-MBA
• Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs in Business, a new category for this year
“Many people seek to advance their careers by completing a business degree, and we’re proud to offer so many convenient, affordable options at the undergraduate and graduate level through TrineOnline,” said Keirsten Eberts, assistant vice president and dean of academics for TrineOnline. “We are continually making enhancements to our degree offerings as well as our online educational experience to help online students meet their work and life goals, and to provide area businesses with the trained professionals they need.”
In graduate business programs outside of the MBA, Trine University offers the Lou Holtz Master of Science in Organizational Leadership (MSOL) and the Master of Science in Business Analytics. Designed for working professionals, the MSOL allows students to work at their own pace as they develop leadership skills. The Master of Science in Business Analytics prepares graduates to collect, analyze and interpret information to make fact-based strategic business decisions.
The university’s online business bachelor’s degree programs include accounting, applied management, human resource management, management, and organizational leadership. TrineOnline also offers bachelor’s degree programs in criminal justice, general studies, healthcare administration, information systems, manufacturing technology, psychology and RN-to-BSN.
Trine University’s Master of Science in engineering management (MSEM) degree is designed for engineers seeking to move into a management role.
U.S. News said it evaluated 1,641 online degree programs for 2021, an all-time high. To be considered, programs needed to grant degrees through predominantly online classes.
The Best Online rankings only include programs housed in regionally accredited institutions. Certificate degrees, associate’s degrees and doctoral degrees are not surveyed nor ranked, U.S. News said. Programs that moved temporarily online due to the COVID-19 pandemic also were not included.
