ANGOLA —Convicted murderer Zao Garth Burrell withdrew his petition for post-conviction relief on Friday after he appeared for the hearing without counsel.
Burrell, 32, who was convicted of murder by a Steuben Superior Court jury in March 2012, is currently incarcerated at Indiana State Prison, Michigan City, serving a 105-year sentence.
Fee sentenced Burrell to 65 years for shooting and killing 40-year-old Brent Dombroski in rural Angola on June 3, 2012. Burrell received an additional 40 years for the attempted murder of a Steuben County Sheriff’s deputy, who Burrell shot at from a moving car during a two-state chase that followed the murder, and a consecutive year for a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license.
In January 2020, the Indiana Court of Appeals ordered Steuben Superior Court to conduct a hearing on Burrell’s petition for post-conviction relief. Fee had previously denied the motion in 2018 without formal proceedings.
During Friday’s hearing, Burrell requested a continuance in the case because he had yet to hire an attorney for the post-conviction relief procedures. Fee denied the request. Burrell then asked to dismiss his petition with the understanding that it could be refiled at a later date, which Fee approved.
In his quest for post-conviction relief, Burrell contends his court-appointed attorney, Linda Wagoner, acted ineffectively during his trial. Among Burrell’s claims was that a potential alibi witness was not allowed to testify.
Public defender Robert Hardy was initially assigned to the case but withdrew Sept. 10, 2012, after Burrell chose to represent himself. Wagoner was appointed as stand-by counsel and on Sept. 25, 2012, and was appointed public defender at Burrell’s request, representing him in the six-day trial in early March 2013.
In a September 2020 hearing, Burrell appeared without an attorney but told Fee he was in the process of hiring a private lawyer. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Travis Musser said Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office had been contacted by Fort Wayne attorney Thomas O’Malley, who indicated Burrell’s family intended to hire him to represent him in the post-conviction relief proceedings.
“It is essential you hire counsel,” Fee told Burrell last year.
