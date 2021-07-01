ANGOLA — A late afternoon water main break Wednesday in front of The Cellular Connection/Verizon Wireless, 1426 N. Wayne St., has led to a boil water advisory that is still in place for several area restaurants.
The advisory is for those along the east side of North Wayne Street from Calvary Lane to Arby's, so it includes places like McDonald's, Biggby Coffee, Domino's and Hungry Howie's Pizza.
Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Water Superintendent Tom Selman said his department was notified about the break.
"We had it up and running again by 5 p.m.," said Selman.
The pipe is relatively new compared to other parts of the system in the city, he said. He estimates the break was just from a flaw in the piping, but that is just a guess.
Selman said the break was a pretty large hole in the pipe that meant shutting down the affected area, clamping off the pipes and doing the necessary repairs.
Each affected business was hand-delivered a notice by the water department about the boil water advisory due to the break.
"If you weren't hand-delivered a notice, then you aren't affected by the boil water advisory," said Selman.
Samples from the area have been drawn and are being tested at a plant in Waterloo for bacteria. If the samples come back clean, Selman said the affected businesses will be taken off the boil water advisory but until then, it will remain in place.
Selman said he hopes the advisory can be lifted Friday morning.
When samples come back clean and the advisory is listed, Selman said the last step will then be restoration of the yard in front of The Cellular Connection/Verizon Wireless that had to be torn up to access the break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.