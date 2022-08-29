Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Matthew J. Braun, 39, of the 700 block of West Easy Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 2900 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Neil A. Casler, 26, of the 800 block of Deerwood Drive, Defiance, Ohio, arrested in the 300 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
• Lindsey N. Duran-Hall, 33, of the 4400 block of East C.R. 50S, arrested in the 300 block of Oakwood Street on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Jessica J. Goodman, 36, of the 700 block of West Easy Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 2900 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cynthia K. Harter, 73, of the 3400 block of KelleyGreen Drive, arrested on Orland Road at C.R. 300W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Joshua J. Knapp, 26, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 4500 block of West C.R. 110S on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Gary J. Lallo, 65, of Lane 165 Crooked Lake, arrested on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Cole M. McCollum, 21, of the 400 block of North Flint Road, arrested on Harcourt Road at Wohlert Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Cameron M. McKibbin, 24, of the 200 block of Weaver Street, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested in the 7000 block of North Ray Road, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
• Travis J. Parnin, 42, of the 200 block of West Albion Street, Fremont, arrested on Toledo Street at Wayne Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• James R. Heath Stidham, 36, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested in the 1300 block of East Maumee Street on charges of misdemeanor public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Donald C. Wood, 27, of the 3800 block of Nuthatcher Drive, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony failure to appear in court.
