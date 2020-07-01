ANGOLA — Following a Friday night competition flight, the 21 balloon pilots at Angola Balloons Aloft will illuminate their balloons at twilight at several different locations in Angola on July 10.
“Based on current conditions and social distancing requirements, we wanted to spread the balloons out so people can stay safe and still enjoy seeing them glow,” said event director Tim Crooks. He pointed out the schedule is all tentative and subject to change at any time.
Three balloons will illuminate at the YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road.
“We want to stress this display at the YMCA will be for our vulnerable population,” Crooks said. “People will be required to wear masks, stay in cars and practice social distancing at this location.”
Balloons also will glow at Angola Middle School, Angola High School, Commons Park along Cemetery Drive and between the high school and Ryan Park Elementary School near the athletic fields.
“At these locations, we will park people in every other spot,” Crooks said. “Please be respectful of others around you. Our wish is for people to stay in their cars but if you bring blankets or chairs to view the illuminations, we ask you to stay in designated areas and practice social distancing. The areas where the balloons are illuminating will be roped off and nobody will be allowed past those points. This is all new and different and we ask you to please understand we are doing what we can to provide this opportunity to the community while keeping everyone safe.”
Parking lots will be blocked off and will not open until approximately 8:15 p.m.
“Since we will be using school property, I want to emphasize there is no smoking allowed and no alcohol is permitted,” Crooks said. “Please leave your pets at home. The noise from the balloon burners and the fireworks are not a good combination for animals.”
No public restrooms will be available during the event and cars will not be allowed to park on the lawns of the various schools.
“Things are very different this year and the field we normally use for parking east of the high school is not available,” Crooks said. “Parking is on a first come, first served basis. Once the parking lots are full, they will be closed. There will be absolutely no parking allowed along U.S. 20 in front of the schools,” he said.
The City of Angola’s fireworks will be displayed following the balloon glow and will start at approximately 10 p.m. All events are weather permitting. The inclement weather date for both the illuminations and fireworks is Saturday, July 11. The fireworks will be shot off near the Selman Pavilion at Commons Park. There will be no ground effect fireworks this year and limited parking will be available at the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.