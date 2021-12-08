Police make seven arrests on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges after arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jedidiah M. Landis, 21, of the 100 block of North Pleasant Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony non-support of a dependent child.
• Octavian A. Lensky, 18, of the 200 block of Edenbridge Boulevard, Huntertown, arrested in the 1200 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging felony reckless homicide.
• Chasity J. Loving, 36, of the 100 block of North C.R. 1000W, Angola, arrested on Interstate 69 at C.R. 200W, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Devon C. Lytle, 20, of the 7400 block of North Baker Road, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Richard E. Miller, 73, of Lane 345 Lake James, arrested on C.R. 200W at Interstate 69 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jeremy W. Modlin, 25, of the 2700 block of East Street, Niles, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• John C. Reynolds, 43, of the 3500 block of North S.R. 827, Fremont, arrested at Wohlert Drive and Weatherhead Street, on a chaarge of felony probation violation.
