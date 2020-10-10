ANGOLA — Two years ago, Holly Witherby started working on a mission statement and her vision for an autism center in Steuben County.
“It was Oct. 9, 2018, when I started working on a mission and a vision,” she said.
On Oct. 19, that vision will become a reality as KC Learning Center, 1605 S. Wayne St., officially opens its doors to clients.
It’s an important day in more ways than one for Witherby. That is also the 14-year anniversary of her son being diagnosed with autism.
Witherby recently passed her exam to become a registered behavioral technician, so not only will she be running the center, but she will also be working with clients.
At the end of September, Witherby added a full-time board certified behavior analyst to the staff for the center.
Mariah Gerke of Fort Wayne has filled that role and will be working alongside Witherby and the center’s other registered behavioral technicians as well as clients and their families.
As a board certified behavior analyst, Gerke will be assessing each client and creating individual programming and behavioral plans to get each client working on whatever skills they need with her and the center’s registered behavioral technicians.
It was an internship with Children’s Autism Center in Fort Wayne that first got her interested in the world of autism and ABA therapy.
“I decided then to look more into autism,” she said. “I knew already that I liked working with children.”
With a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne, she knew she had a lot of options available to her. For awhile, she worked as an registered behavioral technician and then decided it was time to pursue a master’s degree.
The graduated from Ball State University with a master’s degree in applied behavioral analysis with an emphasis in autism and passed her board certified behavior analyst exam in February 2019.
Gerke met Witherby while they both worked at Maple Seed Farm, Fort Wayne, and once her contract was up she decided to come to work at KC Learning Center as a board certified behavior analyst.
Gerke will be taking on a maximum of eight full-time clients, as she said that’s the case load she feels most comfortable handling.
To start, KC Learning Center will have three registered behavioral technicians, with more staff being hired as case loads increase.
Once the center receives Medicaid waiver approval, Witherby said they will provide day services for clients as well as ABA therapy.
“We’re just waiting on the final approvals,” she said.
Waiver day program services focus on learning daily living skills including cooking, technology skills, health and wellness skills and more.
Witherby said they also plan to offer family support groups for family members to join together for support, questions, bonding and some fun together.
The center is still accepting new clients and will have a waiting list as well, as once Gerke’s case load is full, another board certified behavior analyst will have to be hired in to take on additional clients.
Likewise, Witherby said as more insurance approvals for clients come in they will also hire additional registered behavioral technicians.
There will be an open house on Nov. 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the center for people to check out all the facility will have to offer.
For more information on the center, visit kclearningcenter.org or follow on Facebook, @kclearningcenter.
