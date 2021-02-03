Angola Man injured in ORV accident (Steuben County)
CROOKED LAKE — An Angola man had to be airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after he reportedly crashed an off-road vehicle on Orland Road at about 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, said a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Law Enforcement.
Indiana Conservation Officers are continuing to investigate the incident that occurred in the 2300 block of West Orland Road near Crooked Lake
Michael L. Bacholl, 40, Angola, was found unresponsive in the road when officers arrived.
The DNR’s news release said preliminary investigation indicates that Bacholl was traveling east on West Orland Road. He was thrown from the ORV after making an abrupt turn. Bacholl was not wearing a helmet or any other protective riding gear, the news release said.
Bacholl was airlifted from the scene by Parkview Samaritan to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with severe head injuries.
The accident remains under investigation but drugs and/or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.
Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Angola Fire Department, Angola Police Department, Indiana State Police, Parkview Samaritan, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to always wear a helmet and protective riding gear when operating an off-road vehicle. For information on off-road vehicle laws and safe operating procedures, as well as the legality of operating off-road vehicles on public roadways, please visit offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and in.gov/dnr/outdoor/4431.htm.
