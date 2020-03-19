ANGOLA — An Auburn man who crashed his vehicle on Interstate 69 during a police chase from Michigan pleaded guilty to a pending misdemeanor charge Thursday afternoon in Steuben Magistrate Court.
John M. Snook, 31, of Auburn, was convicted of Class A misdemeanor driving while suspended after he pleaded guilty during his initial hearing. The proceedings started by videoconference between the Steuben County Jail and the court.
When he was informed that extradition documents were expected to be received Thursday demanding Snook answer to criminal charges in the state of Michigan, Snook decided to plead guilty.
“If Michigan has a hold on me there ain’t no point to keep this going,” said Snook.
Snook was brought from the jail to the courtroom for his sentencing. He was convicted of driving while suspended in January 2012 and according to court documents, his license was suspended for an “indefinite” period of time.
In court Thursday, he explained that he got a speeding ticket when he was a juvenile and never paid it, causing his license to be suspended. Just recently, he said, he had begun taking defensive driving and attempting to get his license reinstated.
He was cited for driving while suspended by an Indiana State Police officer on I-69 in April 2019.
He was convicted for a second time of driving while suspended Thursday and sentenced to two days. Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said that a time-served sentence would be appropriate because he expected extradition paperwork sometime Thursday afternoon and the charges in Michigan are “much more egregious than what have here.”
At the time of the sentencing hearing, the exact charges in Michigan were not available. Once the documents from Michigan arrive, Snook has the opportunity to either waive extradition and be transported to Michigan or challenge the charges and require a governor’s warrant. The alleged crime reportedly occurred in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Wednesday.
Snook was taken to Steuben County Jail Wednesday evening after being treated in a Fort Wayne hospital for injuries in a roll-over crash on I-69. No information is available on the medical condition of his female passenger, a Hamilton woman who was also taken to the hospital.
Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of I-69 and the Indiana/Michigan state line for a request to assist Michigan authorities with a vehicle pursuit that was heading southbound on I-69 approaching Steuben County. Snook drove over stop sticks placed on the road then went southbound for nearly a mile at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway near the 356 mile marker and rolling the vehicle over multiple times.
