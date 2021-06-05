ANGOLA — It literally took the village to install the Sojourner Truth statue in downtown Angola on Saturday.
There were community service workers, sculptor Jim Haire, his wife, Pat, members of the Angola Downtown Coalition, coaches from Trine University’s football team, numerous others, even people off the street who looked like they could lift a heavy object.
Sojourner Truth, the statue, is said to weigh 350 pounds, but to many who had to pull her from a van and hoist her over the Steuben County Courthouse fence, she weighed a ton.
Perhaps it was symbolic of the woman herself, the legacy of a freed slave who fought to end slavery and advocated for women’s rights. The statue is a tribute to the time Truth spent in Steuben County in 1861 and her June 2, 1861, speech on the porch of the Steuben County Courthouse that drew both praise and protest.
“This was all about community. This has been a community project from the beginning and today was symbolic of that,” said Colleen Everage, president of the Downtown Angola Coalition.
It wasn’t an easy job, and certainly not what Haire was expecting, but all in all, it got done in about 3 1/2 hours and the statue is covered and ready for her unveiling to the community today at 2 p.m.
“Well, it was long and tiring, but we got it in, with a lot of help from my friends,” Haire said.
Today’s ceremony culminates the Women’s Legacy project that was supported by a $40,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Rural and Community Affairs and Indiana Humanities. The Downtown Coalition was awarded the grant on in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that gave women the right to vote.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who oversees OCRA, will be on hand at today’s event, as will Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities.
In addition, numerous dignitaries associated with Sojourner Truth projects from around the country will be on hand, as well as descendants of Truth, many of whom live in the Grand Rapids, Michigan, area. Truth spent her later years in the Grand Rapids area and is buried there.
The project was also made possible by a $15,000 gift from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola and many in-kind contributions.
The entire project, with in-kind donations and many educational efforts, totals about $95,000, Everage said.
The siting of the statue was approved last year by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
In June 2020, Angola’s Historic Preservation Commission also approved the placement of the statue, with members excited about the possibility of it becoming a reality.
