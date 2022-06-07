Three people arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made on Monday by law enforcement officers. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Dekota A. Dollar, 26, of the 6400 block of C.R. 6, Hamilton, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• Judi J. Proffitt, 46, homeless, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Danielle A. Vachon, 47, of Lane 175 Lime Lake, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
