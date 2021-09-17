INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate, like that of a majority of the states, remains unchanged at 4.1% for August compared to the previous month, and the national rate is 5.2%.
Unemployment rates were lower in August in 15 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 35 states, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in August, 7.7%, followed by California and New York, 7.5% and 7.4%, respectively. Nebraska had the lowest jobless rate, 2.2%, which was also a new series low for the state.
In total, 22 states, including Indiana, had unemployment rates lower than the U.S. figure of 5.2%. Illinois, at 7%, was the highest among states surrounding Indiana. Ohio was at 5.4%; Michigan, 4.7%; and Kentucky, 4.3%.
Indiana is 3.2 percentage points below where it was last August, at 7.3% unemployment, when the U.S. was still in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and a vaccine was months away from widespread distribution. Illinois has seen a 4.1 percent-point drop; Ohio, 3.6; Michigan, 3.8; and Kentucky, -1.2.
At the height of the pandemic, in April 2020 when mass layoffs were first fully recorded, Indiana had a 17.5% unemployment rate, compared to 3.0% the previous month. After steadily falling in the ensuing months to a low of 3.9% last March and April, it rose to 4.0% in May and has remained at 4.1% since June.
The monthly unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people seeking employment within the prior four weeks as a percentage of the labor force.
Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 2,499 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 813 unemployed residents and a decrease of 1,686 employed residents.
Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.34 million, and the state’s 63.1% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 61.7%.
The number of Indiana employees on nonfarm payrolls, not seasonally adjusted, rose 2.42% compared to the previous August, to 3.07 million.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb withdrew the state from a federal program that provided the unemployed who qualified an additional $600 per week, which was later reduced to $300. That program for Hoosiers ended Sept. 6.
Learn more about how unemployment rates are calculated at www.hoosierdata.in.gov/infographics/employment-status.asp.
