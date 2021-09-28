ANGOLA — The Theatre Department at Trine University has announced the cast and crew for its Fall 2021 play, “You Can’t Take It With You.”
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Tickets are available at the door or in advance at trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
Prices are $8 general admission, $5 for non-Trine students and free for Trine faculty, staff and students.
Written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, “You Can’t Take It with You” premiered on Broadway in 1936 and played for 838 performances. The play won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was adapted for the screen as You Can’t Take It with You in 1938. That movie won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director.
A madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy, “You Can’t Take It With You” tells the story of G’pa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, who have been happily living their zany lives in his New York house for many years.
When practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company’s vice president, Tony Kirby, the clan must straighten up to meet the new in-laws.
Roles and cast members are as follows:
• G’pa Vanderhof: Blake Williams, an English education major from Elkhart, Indiana
• Rheba: Madysen Collins, a forensic science major from Kouts, Indiana. Amelia Mills, an English major from Lebanon, Indiana, is understudy.
• Donald: Aidan Smith, a mechanical engineering major from Connersville
• Penny Sycamore: Kaitlyn Lee, a communication major from San Diego. Lydia Roop, a chemical engineering major from Decatur, is understudy.
• The Grand Duchess Olga Katrina: Lydia Roop. Maggie Buza, a forensic science major from Plymouth, is understudy.
• Essie: Julia Yagodinski, an elementary education major from Angola. Lucia Rodriguez, a forensic science major from Archbold, Ohio, is understudy.
• Ed: Sean Carpenter, a mechanical engineering major from Fort Wayne,
• Paul Sycamore: Jaden Hyre, a social studies education major from Fremont
• Mr. DePinna: Alex Martz, a communication major from Fort Wayne
• Alice: Kelsey Flowers, a mathematics major from Kenton, Ohio. Madysen Collins is understudy.
• Mr. Henderson: Peter Klee, a design engineering technology major from Angola.
• Tony Kirby: Andrew Guillaume, a business administration major from Fort Wayne.
• Boris Kolenkhov: Muriel Mackie, a marketing major from Hillsdale, Michigan. Ivy Rubel, a design engineering technology major from Bradner, Ohio, is understudy.
• Gay Wellington: Ivy Rubel. Meghan Kruse, a criminal justice major from Auburn, is understudy.
• Mrs. Kirby: Chantale Leavell, a biochemistry major from Gary, Indiana. Kayla Tillmon, a forensic science major from Sturgis, Michigan, is understudy.
• Mr. Kirby: Stephen Cluckey, a communication major from Montpelier, Ohio
• Department of Justice “The Man”: Maurice Ehichioya, a communication major from Nigeria. Erin Sheets, a forensic science major from Fort Wayne, is understudy.
• Department of Justice Task Force: Anna Dressler, a design engineering technology major from Fort Wayne; Amelia Mills; Ashlee Orman, a criminal justice major from Michigan City; Erin Sheets; and Kayla Tillmon
The production also includes the following crew members:
• Costume Designer: Amelia Mills
• Props Master: Kelsey Flowers
• Assistant Costumer and Make-up Designer: Meghan Kruse
• Stage Hands: Akanksha Thakur, a communication major from Kalamazoo, Michigan; Anna Dressler; Abby Elwood, an elementary education/special education major from Hamilton; Mandi Farmer, a mechanical engineering major from Modoc; Amelia Mills; Kayla Tillmon; Darius Surgenavic, a software engineering major from Columbiana, Ohio; and John McClelland, a chemical engineering major from Oak Forest, Illinois
• Follow Spot Operator: Dakota Mullen, a civil engineering major from Fishers
• Theatre Interns: Blake Williams; Taylor Drake, an English major from La Porte; Ashlee Orman; and Mason Bledsoe, a software engineering major from Shelburn
The play is performed in partnership with Dramatists Play Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.