PLEASANT LAKE — The cause remains unknown for a house fire that got called out just after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the home located at 5571 S. Meridian Road, Pleasant Lake.
A family member of the homeowners said the owners, Mark and Libeya Meston, heard the smoke detector going off in a living room and went to see why, where they found a leather chair in flames.
The Mestons were able to get themselves out of the home without help from firefighters or other emergency personnel. A damage estimate was not available Friday.
Three cats that lived in the home with them were unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon, family members said.
The fire melted siding on a portion of the house and left burn marks in the grass in the back yard of the residence.
There were no injuries reported, said a report from Steuben Township Fire Department Public Information Officer Tyler Yontz.
Firefighters from Pleasant Lake’s Steuben Township Fire Department, Angola, Orland, Fremont, Ashley, Hudson, Butler, Hamilton and Salem Center were among those called to the scene to fight the fire.
Also responding was Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Steuben County REMC, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and an officer with the Indiana State Police.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.