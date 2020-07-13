Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Charles L. Boocher Jr., 40, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear and a felony charge of habitual traffic violator.
• Alexander A. Bovee, 22, of the 400 block of Juniper Court, arrested at Wohlert Street and Harcourt Road on felony charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and invasion of privacy and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stacey L. Clark, 49, of the 2000 block of S.R. 127, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Alexis L. Harper, 20, of the 3000 block of East Memorial Drive, Muncie, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
• Kaylee M. Hathaway, 20, of the 1000 block of North Jefferson Street, Muncie, arrested on Interstate 69 on misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and minor in possession of alcohol.
• Jimmie F. King, 54, of the 1000 block of West Wayne Street, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 900 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Manahil E. Mustafa, 34, of the 2000 block of Granada Circle West, Indianapolis, arrested on Interstate 69 on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement.
• Gabriella J. Nolan, 22, of the 13000 block of Rue Charlette, McCordsville, arrested in Hamilton on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Javier Reynel, 35, of the 3000 block of Fawn Cove Lane, Portage, Michigan, arrested on U.S. 20 at C.R. 200W on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
• Krista L. Taylor, 37, of the 100 block of Well Street, Jackson, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Michael G. Wheeler, 53, of the 900 block of Carruthers Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested at Wayne and Toledo streets in Fremont on a misdemeanor charge of operating while intoxicated.
