Auburn’s classic car festival canceled
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival organization’s board of directors made the decision in a meeting Wednesday night. It interrupts a 64-year tradition for one of Indiana’s largest tourist events, held each year over Labor Day weekend.
“After consultation with local health officials, local government and our valued partners, we have determined that the responsible course of action would be to cancel the annual festival this year,” Leslie Peel, the festival’s executive director, said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
“This is not a decision to which the board of directors arrived lightly, but one made out of an abundance of caution, and in keeping the health and safety of our community, volunteers, vendors and attendees as our top priority. We were saddened to hear that the ACD Club would be unable to attend the 2020 festival, but completely support their decision. While not the only reason behind our cancellation, their decision was an integral part of ours.”
On June 20, officers of the international Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club decided the club would not attend the festival this year due to health concerns. Club members from across the nation annually bring more than 200 classic cars to the festival for a parade and other public and private events.
The 2020 Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival was set to celebrate its 64th year, along with the ACD Club’s celebration of the 120th anniversary of the Auburn Automobile Co., which manufactured the three car brands the club collects.
Steuben airport receives grant for runway
ANGOLA — The Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, received a federal grant Tuesday for runway rehabilitation.
Tri-State’s grant is for $1,650,000, announced along with 382 others by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.
No matching funds were needed, said Tri-State airport Manager Terry Hallett.
The Tri-State update is for safety reasons, said Hallett. The contract for the project has been awarded to E&B Paving, which has 12 offices in Indiana, including one in Fort Wayne. E&B will grind and rehabilitate the runway and adjoining taxiways for an estimated $1.2 million.
No timeline has been set for the construction, which will close the airport to air traffic for around 10 days during the initial construction.
“Then it has to set for 30 days before they can do the striping and grooving,” said Hallett. Temporary markings will be put down for pilots during the month while the pavement cures.
Bosch plans major expansion in Albion
ALBION — Manufacturer Robert Bosch LLC was looking to expand one of its facilities in the United States.
In a competition featuring multiple factories in multiple states, Bosch chose its Albion location.
Wednesday, the Albion Plan Commission unanimously approved a building permit to enlarge the plant on Progress Drive from 162,000 square feet to 264,200 square feet.
“This is incredible news for the town,” said Vickie Jellison, the Albion Town Council president and a member of the Plan Commission.
According to documents filed in the permit application process, the new structure will add manufacturing and warehousing space.
Company officials at Wednesday’s meeting were not prepared to release the number of new employees who would be added.
Founded in Albion in 1993, Bosch currently has approximately 280 employees.
Albion-based LCI Construction Inc. was awarded the contract to build the expansion, which will cost in the neighborhood of $5 million, according to documents. LCI’s Matthew Young said the hope is for construction to begin in August with a tentative completion date of June 2021.
Steuben County Council president resigns
ANGOLA — Steuben County Council President Rick Shipe has announced his resignation from the board because he has moved out of his District 3 jurisdiction Thursday morning.
He and his wife, Brenda, have moved from the Hudson/Salem area to a home south of Fox Lake in rural Angola, which is in Council District 2.
“I tendered my resignation this morning for my council position due to moving out of my council district,” Shipe said in an email to his fellow council members. “It has been my honor to serve with all of you, what an amazing group of people with the county’s well-being at heart.”
Shipe’s resignation could lead to more than one Steuben County Republican Party caucus to fill council vacancies in the coming weeks and months.
Shipe will be vacating the seat held for decades by John Hughes of Hudson. His daughter, Ruth Beer, is currently an at-large member of the council, serving her second term. It is possible Beer will run for her father’s seat in a caucus.
Asked if she will run for Shipe’s vacated seat, Beer said, “There is a large chance that I will try to be caucused in to represent his area.”
However, Beer currently is on the ballot for her at-large seat. To get off the ballot, she would need to do so by July 15. Technically, Steuben County Republican Central Committee Chairman Rick Michael could call for a caucus to fill Shipe’s vacancy after giving 10 days’ notice, which would allow Beer time to withdraw from the ballot.
Auburn’s new Tru by Hilton hotel opens
AUBURN — The new Tru by Hilton hotel on Auburn’s west side opened one week ago.
“Every single day, our business is getting better,” said Brian Brandon, general manager of the 82-room, four-story hotel at 303 Peckhart Court.
“What’s very unique about this hotel — it’s a little bit more casual, a little bit more laid-back,” Brandon said from the hotel’s command center, an island-style desk in the lobby.
Bright, cheerful colors set the mood in the lobby, which is divided into four zones.
A pool table serves as a centerpiece of the game area, which also stocks 15 family-friendly board games and 15 magazine subscriptions, framed by a wall mural featuring Auburn’s classic cars
“With the concept of this hotel, our front desk representatives are actually encouraged to play games with the guests, mingle with the guests,” Brandon said.
Commissioners approve firearms for dispatchers
AUBURN — The director of DeKalb Central Communications did not get the radio system he wanted last week, and that didn’t change Monday.
The DeKalb County Commissioners did grant one request for director Brian Humbarger on Monday, however.
The commissioners voted to allow two dispatchers per shift to carry firearms at the Central Communications Center north of Auburn. Humbarger and his deputy director also can carry weapons.
Humbarger had approached the commissioners recently to say he felt the center is vulnerable under a county policy that banned weapons inside the building.
Commissioners approved the change by a 2-1 vote, with Commissioner Don Grogg opposed. In the earlier discussion, he said the communications center already is highly secure.
Dispatchers carrying firearms must meet the training qualifications of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Hands-free driving law takes effect
July 1 was new law day in Indiana, with several new laws passed this spring taking effect.
At the top of the public mindset this summer is Indiana House Bill 1070, which prohibits drivers from holding or using a handheld mobile device while operating a moving vehicle.
Possible consequences of breaking the law could include a fine of up to $500 and even losing a driver’s license for multiple violations.
Indiana law already makes it illegal for a driver under 18 to text while driving, and texting while driving is not allowed, but it can be difficult to enforce.
Going hands-free will be allowed for anyone with a Bluetooth connection and a dashboard phone mount. Drivers also will be able to hold a mobile device when their vehicle is stopped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.