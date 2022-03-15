Six people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday.
• Michael F. Danning, 36, of the 5200 block of North C.R. 550W, arrested on Walters Road at C.R. 660N, Fremont, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court and probation violation.
• Alex C. Hogan, 26, of the 300 block of West Wabash Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony fraud and obstruction of justice.
• Dionne M. Milton Sr., 50, of the 600 block of East Broad Street, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Aundra L. Smolek, 32, of the 600 block of Stoney Point Drive, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at the courthouse on a warrant alleging misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Matthew L. Stansberry, 35, of the 600 block of East Chicago Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on C.R. 200N at C.R. 600W, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to appear in court, possession of marijuana or hashish and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Aaron Traxler, 34, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, arrested on S.R. 327 north of C.R. 575S, Helmer, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
